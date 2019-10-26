autoevolution
 

2021 Hyundai Tucson Corners Flat at Nurburgring, Has Cayenne Taillights

The new Hyundai Tucson has got to be the single most exciting upcoming CUV right now. And while this is mainly due to the bold design, handling won't be a problem either.
Anyway, the 2021 Tucson is the talk of the town already. It's been spied on several occasions before with a lot less camouflage than this. But a Nurburgring spy video gives us ample opportunity to check out the handling.

The Tucson is a CUV, not an SUV, and some of its rivals like to lean over in the corners or get a little jittery when the driver makes sudden direction changes. But this 2021 Tucson prototype seems very stiff. It's not necessarily a good thing if you're after the ultimate cruiser, but we're fans of the Mazda CX-5's way of doing things and are glad it finally has a rival.

The single exhaust muffler indicates that this is not a Tucson N, though such a car is undoubtedly under consideration. Instead, we figure Hyundai is testing a top European configuration like the 2-liter diesel with the 48V mild-hybrid system. The current model is good but could use a bit more power. Basically, it recuperates energy when you slow down, but unlike Mazda's i-Eloop, this can actually be used by the drivetrain, not just the auxiliaries.

Honestly, if you're not excited about the 4th coming of the Tucson, you need to check out these renderings and spyshots. Hyundai is cooking up a giant grille connected to really angular headlights.

And in the spy video, you can also check out the outline of the taillights. They're not there, but a huge gap in the metalwork reveals wrap-around lights at the back, like the Cayenne. Here we go comparing Korean cars to Porsches again, just like with the Stinger and Proceed. Let's just hope build quality has also gone up a little bit.

