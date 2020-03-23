UPDATE: Modernized Dodge Charger R/T Tries to Bridge the Generation Gap

5 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Isn't As Efficient As the Hybrid Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape

1 Honda Isn’t Leaving Australia But Will Likely Reduce Dealership Network

More on this:

2021 Honda Insight Adds More Safety Features, Priced From $23,885

Including the $995 destination charge, the only hybrid sedan in the compact segment with the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety costs $22,930 for the entry-level trim. Honda’s Insight enters 2021 with a few more safety features, namely blind spot information with cross traffic monitor. 19 photos



The Touring will average 51 miles to the gallon in the urban jungle if you drive it as efficiently as possible, which is still impressive if you compare the Insight to non-hybrid options in the compact segment. The Touring also comes with leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and satellite-lined navigation while the highlight of the EX is the 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment.



Produced in Greensburg, Indiana using domestic parts such as the 1.5-liter engine and two-motor hybrid system, kWh battery of the lithium-ion variety that Honda manufactures in Ohio as well. A little longer than the Civic Sedan, the Insight features pretty much the same trunk volume as the Civic Sedan.



Also in Greensburg, the Japanese automaker produces the ever-popular Civic as well as the CR-V crossover. The former is yours from $21,605 including destination while the latter costs $26,170. The CR-V is also available as a hybrid, but as far as miles to the gallon are concerned, you’re better off buying the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.



Honda is yet another name in the list of automakers that shut down U.S. plants over the coronavirus outbreak. Four factories are offline as of today, and the assembly lines are expected to be back on track towards the end of the month. The hiatus will reduce U.S. production by approximately 40,000 vehicles according to Honda. These features are standard on the mid-range EX and top-tier Touring trims, but even the LX comes with the Honda Sensing suite as standard. All three grades are spruced up with LED headlamps and push-button start, but the most efficient are the LX and EX thanks to a fuel economy rating of 55 miles per gallon for city driving.The Touring will average 51 miles to the gallon in the urban jungle if you drive it as efficiently as possible, which is still impressive if you compare the Insight to non-hybrid options in the compact segment. The Touring also comes with leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and satellite-lined navigation while the highlight of the EX is the 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment.Produced in Greensburg, Indiana using domestic parts such as the 1.5-liter engine and two-motor hybrid system, the Insight features a 1.2-battery of the lithium-ion variety that Honda manufactures in Ohio as well. A little longer than the Civic Sedan, the Insight features pretty much the same trunk volume as the Civic Sedan.Also in Greensburg, the Japanese automaker produces the ever-popular Civic as well as the CR-V crossover. The former is yours from $21,605 including destination while the latter costs $26,170. The CR-V is also available as a hybrid, but as far as miles to the gallon are concerned, you’re better off buying the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.Honda is yet another name in the list of automakers that shut down U.S. plants over the coronavirus outbreak. Four factories are offline as of today, and the assembly lines are expected to be back on track towards the end of the month. The hiatus will reduce U.S. production by approximately 40,000 vehicles according to Honda.

load press release