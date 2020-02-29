2021 Ford F-150 Accurately Rendered With GMC-Like Grille

The One Mega-Mansion – World’s Most Expensive House, With 40-Car Garage

Electricity isn't the only big thing coming to the Ford F-150. America's best-selling pickup will also receive drastic cosmetic changes taking its design in an upmarket direction. 2 photos



While that prototype was still covered in camouflage, the Russian website



Ford remains the segment leader for pickups due to the constant stream of innovation, and this will continue with the new F-150. It's been rumored that the 5-liter V8 engine will be downsized slightly to a 4.8-liter. However, power and torque will actually go up by 25 hp and 20 lb-ft.



The smaller engines should soldier on relatively unchanged. We're talking about the popular EcoBoost V6 and the 3-liter Power Stroke diesel. However, something new is on the horizon, a hybrid drive announced by Ford six years ago. It's possible that this will also develop into a plug-in model, though no prototypes have been spotted.



The other big news is the arrival of an all-electric F-150. According to some sketches we saw, the design of the model sticks to what's in these renderings. However, the fancy grille and wheels will get a more streamlined appearance.



