2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Idled Again Over Supply Issue

The C8 is a mixed bag of emotions for expecting customers and Corvette loyalists. Not only did GM start developing the mid-engine sports car in 2011 when the C7 wasn’t even a thing, but production at Bowling Green has been halted way too many times over issues that range from the health crisis to supply hiccups that include the transmission housing.
According to Mid-Engine Corvette Forum member Atlantan, the assembly plant will be idled once again from May 24th to May 31st over a parts supply issue. The Corvette concierge who spoke to Atlantan added that GM is focused on mitigating any further impact on production, which is exactly what North American’s no. 1 carmaker said every time it halted production.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit intends to end 2021 Corvette production this August, which is why a lot of 2021 orders will be converted to the 2022 model year. Speaking of which, the forums are full of posts about customers who have already lined up for the C8 Z06.
Instead of a small-block V8 with a honkin’ supercharger on top, the performance-oriented variant features a flat-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the race-proven engine of the C8.R that dominated the GT Le Mans category in the 2020 season of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Rumored with 617 horsepower, the free-breathing motor will be connected to a rather familiar DCT developed by Michigan-based Tremec.
As for the Stingray, the small-blocked Corvette has been confirmed with three new exterior colors for the 2022 model year. Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Metallic replace Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Shadow Gray Metallic, and Zeus Bronze.
During the NCM Bash, the Stingray has also been confirmed with a low-profile spoiler under regular production order TVS. Available with or without the Z51 Performance Package, the low-profile spoiler comes exclusively with a front spiller for better aero balance between the front and rear.
