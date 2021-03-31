2021 BMW M3 Sedan in Frozen Dark Grey Looks Like Darth Vader's Car

And criticism from the web probably isn't going to stop the BMW M3 from becoming one of the most popular cars of the year. At least in Europe, there's nothing more exciting for the money right now. So with every fanatic now looking to buy one, it's time to talk about spec.
No, not engine specifications. Everybody should already know to buy the Competition model with the 500+ horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter. Now, we're referring to the options you can spec to make the car look interesting.
Over the past decade or so, BMW has gotten a lot better at making a profit from options, and the M3/M4 models are like a climax. Sure, you really shouldn't buy carbon-fiber bucket seats because they're expensive, but can you afford not to?
Likewise, custom paint might make ownership a little difficult, but after seeing this black beauty, we're in love with Frozen Dark Grey on the M3. Now, frozen paint is nothing new, but it looks better on this 2021 model simply because BMW increased its ability to stamp sharp lines into metal.
Also, this particular sedan has every feature imaginable, from the laser headlights to a carbon fiber exterior package. About the only thing we don't see is the M Performance exhaust with all four tips stacked in the middle.
Frozen paint is an expensive option, and it could be problematic when you scratch it. BMW M3 drivers aren't exactly known for their cautious behavior behind the wheel, and one pebble could ruin their day. So we're featuring a second murdered-out new model from the same awesome YouTube channel RoCars. This time, it's the M4 Coupe with a regular black-on-black combo. Check both of them out in the videos below and tell us which you think looks the best.
