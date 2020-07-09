2021 BMW M3 Clearly Shows Giant Grilles and New Headlights in Latest Spyshots

Based on the spyshots from only a month ago, you could have been forgiven for thinking the all-new BMW M3 will have a front end just like that the normal 3 Series. Nope. The latest batch of images reveals BMW does indeed have something aggressive planned for that front end.
You only need to count the doors on this prototype to know that it's the M3. However, the front end looks a lot like the M4. This includes the taller grille design that made its debut with the 4 Series Coupe.
That change alone is enough to make the M3 stand out. However, the prototype also has other cosmetic changes. For example, the 3 Series headlights are small and have notches at the bottom, but these ones are teardrop-shaped and long, again borrowing styling from the 4er nameplate and departing from the look we saw in spyshots just last month.
Now, the design change doesn't catch us by surprise, since both renderings and leaked images presented this front end. However, it's almost unprecedented. The closest parallel would be Audi, when it gave the RS6 Avant different lights to the A6/S6, borrowing them from the sexier A7 range.
The particular prototype of the day also presents itself with much aggressive fender flairs, a quad exhaust system, super-low suspension, and performance brakes. We wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be the M3 CS instead of a "regular" M3 Competition.
The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 will be revealed simultaneously in September, giving the Bavarian automaker plenty of time to put the finishing touches on the car. These two are turning out to be some of the most desirable cars Germany has made in a long time, as they combine the familiar straight-six tech with even more power and the option to add AWD for brutal acceleration.
