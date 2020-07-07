2021 BMW M4 Loses Camo, Shows Bumper Details for the First Time

When Toyota Introduced a Whole New Vehicle Idea - The Concept-i

On the technical side, we know the regular M4 will feature a twin-turbocharged straight-six with 480 horsepower, while the M4 Competition will get the same mill pushed to deliver 510 horsepower. An M4 CS and CSL are also on the way, while a so-called M4 Pure model is expected to arrive at some point with a manual transmission as the only way to deliver 460 horsepower to the rear wheels. Even though we (and others) have covered the subject extensively in the past couple of years, with most fans already knowing what to expect from the second-ever M4 both visually and technically, it won’t be over until the fat lady sings.In this case, the ‘singing fat lady’ is represented by the official unveiling of the 2021 BMW M4 , which is set to happen in the following weeks, alongside its sedan brother.The elephant in the room was the gargantuan kidney grille, obviously, but since that is no longer a mystery thanks to the regular 4 Series’ reveal , we are now anxiously awaiting to see how the rest of the exterior design details will look on the new M4.Things like the shape of the front and rear bumpers and the fatness of the wheel-arches have been carefully hidden with various shapes of camouflaged plastic by BMW engineers in all the testing prototypes until now, when most have started to come off.A pre-production prototype was recently spotted in Germany with only a psychedelic tape masking the body, leaving every crease and design motif of the car clearer for everyone to see.Since the regular 4 Series is outrageous-looking enough thanks to the new kidneys, the M4 has turned the aggressiveness of the front end to 11, with the front bumper featuring a hawkish intake on each side of the grille and a pair of vertical aerodynamic slats completing the package.The side is pretty much undisturbed compared to the normal 4, save for the gigantic multi-spoke Motorsport wheels and the increased width of the wheel arches, while the rear features a diffuser-less bumper with four massive round exhaust tips.On the technical side, we know the regular M4 will feature a twin-turbocharged straight-six with 480 horsepower, while the M4 Competition will get the same mill pushed to deliver 510 horsepower. An M4 CS and CSL are also on the way, while a so-called M4 Pure model is expected to arrive at some point with a manual transmission as the only way to deliver 460 horsepower to the rear wheels.