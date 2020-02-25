The E63 is the kind of sports sedans, but if we had to buy a regular one with a six-cylinder... it would probably be a Genesis. Still, the 5 Series is great, and it's about to get better thanks to a mid-life facelift.
The testing started early last year, which means a full reveal can be expected at one of the big auto shows this fall, or maybe at the reinvented Detroit Auto Show during the summer.
Anyway, we can speculate on what they're going to change. According to our previous spyshots, the new design will be a combination of the 7 Series facelift with the G20 3 Series, which is pretty much what you see in this rendering by the Korean website KKS Studio.
The 5er sports a boxy new grill that's not quite as bold as the one going on the M3, but still pretty bold. New headlights will be installed a bit more streamlined than before, while the air intakes are similar to the 3 Series.
BMW is probably going to spend a lot more money on the engines. CNN recently claimed that Tesla is slowly pushing Germany into recession via an auto sales slowdown. But the Bavarians are certainly not going to take this sitting down.
A fully electric version of the 5 Series will eventually be offered, but in the meantime, hybrid technology will offer a solution. Most of the new engine tech is already developed for other cars.
For example, the X5 and X6 got the new mild-hybrid 3-liter diesel engine, now making 340 horsepower. That's going into the 2021 540d, in case you're wondering. As for the quad-turbo, it's looking increasingly likely that its role will be taken by an M550e plug-in hybrid with about 400 horsepower.
That sounds pretty fast, but not a lot of fun, so we'll stick with the Genesis choice for now.
Anyway, we can speculate on what they're going to change. According to our previous spyshots, the new design will be a combination of the 7 Series facelift with the G20 3 Series, which is pretty much what you see in this rendering by the Korean website KKS Studio.
The 5er sports a boxy new grill that's not quite as bold as the one going on the M3, but still pretty bold. New headlights will be installed a bit more streamlined than before, while the air intakes are similar to the 3 Series.
BMW is probably going to spend a lot more money on the engines. CNN recently claimed that Tesla is slowly pushing Germany into recession via an auto sales slowdown. But the Bavarians are certainly not going to take this sitting down.
A fully electric version of the 5 Series will eventually be offered, but in the meantime, hybrid technology will offer a solution. Most of the new engine tech is already developed for other cars.
For example, the X5 and X6 got the new mild-hybrid 3-liter diesel engine, now making 340 horsepower. That's going into the 2021 540d, in case you're wondering. As for the quad-turbo, it's looking increasingly likely that its role will be taken by an M550e plug-in hybrid with about 400 horsepower.
That sounds pretty fast, but not a lot of fun, so we'll stick with the Genesis choice for now.