2021 BMW 5 Series Spied at the Nurburgring With Giant Grilles, New Lights

Sometime earlier this year, BMW reassured its customers that not all its new cars would get the oversized grille designs boasted by the X7 and refreshed 7 Series. But so far, only the 3 Series has escaped the nostril growth, as this prototype for the 2021 5 Series sedan sports much larger frontal features too.
The 5 Series still feels like a brand new car, but BMW now believes that bold design is needed for over one of its cars to ensure they aren't forgettable. Even though the camouflage, it's pretty clear what they're doing.
This isn't the tall double-kidney we saw on the Concept 4, but a more square look, similar to the 7 Series. ON top of this, we have a 3D look for the halos of the headlights in a style no BMW has ever boasted. The spyshots show both an M Sport and M550i or M550d model, with very similar body kits, enhanced performance gear, and aggressive stance.
Right now, BMW offers a 530 horsepower 4.4-liter V8 in the 2020 M550i, up 68 hp from last year. Meanwhile, the M550d boasts the familiar 400 horsepower quad-turbo 3-liter. We wouldn't be surprised if the 545e plug-in, which will offer very similar power, becomes a member of the M Sport family. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see what BMW does to the interior, but it's likely just minor tweaks to the infotainment and trim.
The powertrain will be a major highlight of the facelift, borrowing the system from the 7er and X5. In the 7 Series, BMW pairs a turbocharged inline-six engine with an electric motor to produce 394 horsepower (290 kilowatts). It will be detuned slightly for the 5 Series. It's not the most powerful six-cylinder plug-in around, but not everybody can afford a Porsche Panamera.
Rivals for next year's 5 Series will include the all-new A6 and the E-Class, which is also undergoing testing in time for 2021 cosmetic updates.
