2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Buying Guide: When Sportiness Meets Soul

Or have a look at the car and tenths of minutes might go by as your eyes will be attracted by all the stylistic details of the Giulia. We are going to do it shorter, for the sake of relevance. In lapidary term, the Alfa Romeo Giulia (designed by Centro Stile Alfa Romeo) took over the succession of the Alfa 159 (designed by Giugiaro).But do they look like a sort of mother and daughter? Not really. And that’s because Giugiaro designed the Alfa 159 as a kind of sedan derivative of the exotic Brera coupe, while the Giulia is completely integrated in the family of the cars lately designed by the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo.Also, while the 159 had transverse engines, the Giulia has a traditional longitudinal positioning of its powertrains and a rear-wheel-drive platform. The Italians would insist to convince you that the Giulia is the absolutely genuine mid-size sports sedan from Alfa Romeo here. Non c'è niente di più autentico!It is impossible not to fall in love with the design of the dashboard. Probably the best-in-class example of a driving-oriented concept. There is nothing more important there than the instruments zone, it’s easy to see this.Dials are analog, the start button is on the steering wheel (under the left-side spoke) and the center console doesn’t emphasize the multimedia screen, even if its dimensions are considerable. Every detail around looks like a small sculpture with something special in its shape.The assembling quality is not the best, but it looks good. The whole image is so beautiful that it makes you think that the addition of some digital instruments or devices could only spoil it.The design of the seats and other interior elements follows the same kind of neoclassic inspiration. There is also a fascinating sensorial effect while being inside the car, coming from the clearly advanced ergonomics wrapped in an elaborate nostalgic aesthetic. Definitely, the Alfa Romeo Giulia excels in this regard.We’re talking about Italy, here. So, you can have a flavored one, a spicy one or a hot one. There is no mild Alfa Romeo Giulia. There is no gasoline engine with less than 200. At the top of the range, the Giulia GTA brings in a 2.9 liters biturbo V6 engine that provides 540 hp.This particular V6 was designed together with the specialists from Ferrari. No matter what engine comes into discussion, there is an eight-speed automatic transmission mated to it. All-wheel-drive can be added starting with the 280 HP 2.0 turbo engine.Also available in Europe: three versions of a four-cylinder 2.2 liters turbodiesel, all of them using eight-speed automatic transmissions from ZF. And they are rather vigorous.Despite the sedan configuration of its body, the Alfa Romeo Giulia lies on a sportscar-like technical platform. The engine is placed longitudinally, a bit behind the front axle. The rear axle has a multilink configuration and the car’s front/rear weight distribution is perfectly even.While driving, all these translates into virtually infallible stability and naturally balanced roadholding. Even when grip limits are reached, there will be no nasty surprises. Its remarkable agility gives the feeling of a lightweight automobile.This impression is reflected in the specifications of the car. All the engine versions have quite good weight to power ratios, although Giulia doesn’t have a self-supporting aluminum lightweight body.Over time, a lack of generic confidence in the reliability of all Italian cars has built up. This was justified especially in the 1990s and the first decade of the third millennium, when German and Japanese automobiles saw considerable increases regarding this chapter.Nowadays, the efforts of the Italians to catch up with the competition are bearing fruit. Alfa Romeo, especially, should be considered as a relevant exponent for this trend.Well, do they have to become obviously better than Audi or BMW to fix this once and for all? After all, isn’t this too much to ask from someone who strives to put together original products?We could also talk about some notable technical weaknesses of certain German automobiles. However, the Italians would better keep working on the reliability chapter, since the Alfas don’t come cheap.In Europe, the least expensive Giulia starts at 42,000 Euros, while Americans have to shell out an MSRP of at least $39,400 for one.Longitudinally mounted engine on a rear-wheel-drive defined technical platform can be found also at BMW and Jaguar. All-wheel-drive with longitudinal mounted engines might be found at Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Subaru.Yet, any basic conceptual similarities between all these won’t make the selection easier. And Alfa Romeo is a killer in terms of brand identity, refined styling and characterful ambiance.Allora, cosa resta da dire? If life has brought you into the situation of such a choice, in the end you will have to make it with your own mind and soul. Then grab the wheel, push the loud pedal and only look forward! Unmistakably, you will know if there is an Alfa Romeo Giulia around your driver’s seat.