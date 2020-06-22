If You Live in San-Fran You Can Have a Pizza-Bar on Your Driveway

“Storie Alfa Romeo” Concludes with Modern Era Giulia and Stelvio

It’s not all roses and peaches for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – and not just because of the global health crisis – when considering the dismal sales performance of some of its brands. But the storied (pun intended) Alfa Romeo make has one undeniable quality – its heritage. And the Giulia and Stelvio do deserve their place in history. 7 photos



Unfortunately for its long-time fans, today's lineup comprises of just two models – remember the days when Sergio Marchionne was up and runnin’ and had big plans for Alfa Romeo to take on the German trifecta?! Unfortunately, those never materialized, and we’re still left with just one sedan and SUV holding the Italian bar up...



Never mind these petty thoughts, because according to the brand itself both “embody 110 years of stylistic and technological excellence Made in Italy” - even more so, they represent “the ultimate expression of ‘The mechanics of emotion’: a project that has always placed the driver at the heart of a thrilling driving experience.”



We’re not going to argue with the dynamic's motto, because we do know the “Giorgio” RWD and AWD platform did include an inversed pyramid approach – the Alfa teams first worked on the Quadrifoglio models and then engineered the standard variations.



By the way, it all ties down neatly for the company fans – the



