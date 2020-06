“Storie Alfa Romeo” Concludes with Modern Era Giulia and Stelvio

SUV

AWD

Which is the main topic of the ten-part series “Storie Alfa Romeo” - now ending concurrently with the week of the Italian brand’s 110th anniversary. This time around, the automaker decided to skip the usual great model from the past tagline for an incursion into the current – global – lineup.Unfortunately for its long-time fans, today's lineup comprises of just two models – remember the days when Sergio Marchionne was up and runnin’ and had big plans for Alfa Romeo to take on the German trifecta?! Unfortunately, those never materialized, and we’re still left with just one sedan andholding the Italian bar up...Never mind these petty thoughts, because according to the brand itself both “embody 110 years of stylistic and technological excellence Made in Italy” - even more so, they represent “the ultimate expression of ‘The mechanics of emotion’: a project that has always placed the driver at the heart of a thrilling driving experience.”We’re not going to argue with the dynamic's motto, because we do know the “Giorgio” RWD andplatform did include an inversed pyramid approach – the Alfa teams first worked on the Quadrifoglio models and then engineered the standard variations.By the way, it all ties down neatly for the company fans – the Giulia is now five years old, having first appeared in front of the world on June 24, 2015, exactly during the automaker’s 105th birthday. For more information you can turn to the attached press release below and find out exactly what Alfa thinks of its Giulia and Stelvio models.