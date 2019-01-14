autoevolution

2020 VW Passat Is One Facelift Away from Moving to Florida

Is it a refresh, is it a new car? The 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a little bit of both, as the automaker tries to hold onto the midsized sedan segment without switching to the MQB platform.
The American Passat has always lagged way behind its European counterpart, and now the Chinese models as well. But we're honestly not that bothered by what they've done. As long as they apply the same philosophy they did with the Jetta, it's going to be a decent lease.

The 2020 Passat certainly looks like a Jetta from the front, which coincidently also came to Detroit, along with the soccer mom's crossover of choice, the Atlas. It's got a massive chrome grille and some dazzling LED headlights, yet still somehow manages to be understated.

We find the profile and rear to be a lot more appealing, especially with R-Line elements. But the interior is way too conservatively styled. That kind of dashboard and steering wheel design is no match for the latest Camry and Accord rivals. Buttons and switches will be recognizable by the owner of a VW from ten years ago, but at least they're ergonomically laid out.

The standard MIB II infotainment system comes with SiriusXM (3-month trial included), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink as standard. But features like Discover Media navigation, heated seats, keyless entry and push-button start, power-folding mirrors, adaptive headlights are going to be optional.

Pop the hood, and you may be disappointed, not just by the fact that they use a 2-liter turbo, but also the 174 horsepower output. Honda gives you that much from their base 1.5 VTEC Turbo. The V6 is a no-go, but if the 2020 Passat sells sufficiently well, VW might be coerced into offering the more powerful turbo setup.

The new Passat comes with Forwarding Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert. Prices will be announced this summer.
