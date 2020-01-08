2020 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Edition Is Limited To 250 Units

Remember when the Passat had a coupe-styled brother, named Passat CC in the first instance, then simply CC? The marketing boffins at Volkswagen moved away from the family-oriented nameplate even more with the Arteon, which shares both the MQB platform and oily bits with the European specification of the Passat.
While it may not be a big seller for the beancounters in Wolfsburg, the Arteon R-Line now features a special version called Edition, limited to 150 pieces for the entire continent. Pricing starts at 55,970 euros in Germany, which means the Tiguan Allspace and Passat Variant are quite a lot more affordable. Adding five grand to the price tag would even get you the Touareg, which is a lot of euros for a VW.
But wait, there’s more! In typical Volkswagen fashion, the starting price applies to the 190-horsepower TDI engine. The Bi-TDI with 240 PS and TSI with 272 PS are optional extras, and so is the adaptive chassis control system in the case of the entry-level turbo diesel. Considering that the R-Line is supposed to be sporty from the get-go, Volkswagen might want to reassess the Arteon’s lineup a little bit.
From a visual standpoint, the Edition boasts 20-inch Rosario alloy wheels, two-tone Moonstone Grey paintwork, a black roof, tinted rear windows, and that’s about it. The cabin benefits from plenty of Nappa leather upholstery and ambient lighting, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless App-Connect, and the Innovision Cockpit that’s inspired by the Touareg luxury sports utility vehicle.
4Motion all-wheel drive can be had as well, and if you were wondering, Volkswagen allows you to completely deactivate the electronic stability system if you’re in the mood for sporty driving. Just how sporty can a front-driven, Passat-based sedan can be? What’s more, is a turbo diesel-engined sedan even sporty?
On an ending note, what Volkswagen describes as “a particularly dynamic business class travel vehicle” will be delivered to European customers from February 2020.
