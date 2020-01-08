New Mercedes-Benz G-Class "Professional" Looks Extra Rugged

It might seem difficult to believe, but two years have passed since the moment Mercedes-Benz introduced the all-new G-Class at the Detroit Motor Show. And while the newcomer brought plenty of benefits, from comfort to driving dynamics, there's been no news of a Professional version.
We're talking about the bare-bones incarnation of the Gelandewagen, which packs the terrain-taming abilities, but lacks the luxury features present on the "standard" models.
Well, the Internet is done waiting, which is why it has come up with the rendering we have here, which introduces the W464 (chassis code of the current model) in the said Pro form.
Before we discuss the rugged details of this virtual proposal, we have to talk about the body style of the vehicle - the new G Wagon has given up on its three-door form and yet this is how the machine is portrayed here.
The steel wheels seen here can face any kind of terrain, while the front bumper seems to be made of the same material, tow hooks and all.
Other accessories include the snorkel, which should improve the fording depth of the SUV, as well as the generous roof rack and, of course, the ladder that now adorns the posterior of the vehicle. Oh, and those door mirrors look like they could deal with quite a bit of abuse.
Alexey Braverman, the digital artist behind this work, has also given us the sketch of the machine, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to come across this.
Keep in mind that, back in May 2018, Road & Track checked the situation of the G-Class Professional. And it became apparent that the company was still selling this old model on markets such as Germany, the Middle East and Australia - the Pro rides on the decades-old 461 chassis, while featuring Euro 5 engines, which limits its presence.
Well, the Internet is done waiting, which is why it has come up with the rendering we have here, which introduces the W464 (chassis code of the current model) in the said Pro form.
Before we discuss the rugged details of this virtual proposal, we have to talk about the body style of the vehicle - the new G Wagon has given up on its three-door form and yet this is how the machine is portrayed here.
The steel wheels seen here can face any kind of terrain, while the front bumper seems to be made of the same material, tow hooks and all.
Other accessories include the snorkel, which should improve the fording depth of the SUV, as well as the generous roof rack and, of course, the ladder that now adorns the posterior of the vehicle. Oh, and those door mirrors look like they could deal with quite a bit of abuse.
Alexey Braverman, the digital artist behind this work, has also given us the sketch of the machine, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to come across this.
Keep in mind that, back in May 2018, Road & Track checked the situation of the G-Class Professional. And it became apparent that the company was still selling this old model on markets such as Germany, the Middle East and Australia - the Pro rides on the decades-old 461 chassis, while featuring Euro 5 engines, which limits its presence.
View this post on Instagram
>O 38?>B570, :0: <>3;0 1K 2K3;O45BL B@QE425@=0O <>48D8:0F8O =>2>3> Mercedes Benz Gelaendwagen Pro A?5F80;L=> 4;O @drive_ru | MB Professional. How could it look? My point of view on one of the the most iconic cars of the century specially for drive.ru @mbrussia @mercedesbenz