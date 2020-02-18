Celebrities Who Got Banned from Buying a Ferrari

2020 Toyota Camry AWD Fuel Economy Announced: 29 MPG Combined

From a visual standpoint, the easiest way to differentiate between front- and all-wheel-drive models is the AWD badge on the trunk lid. Toyota has published the city, highway, and combined estimates, and the most frugal trim levels are the LE and SE at 25, 34, and 29 miles to the gallon. Level up to the XLE or XSE, and you’ll get 25, 34, and 28 miles per gallon.The all-wheel-drive system is exclusively available with the 2.5-liter engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, meaning that you’re treated to 202 horsepower. Developed to send up to 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels at launch or when slippage is detected, the Toyota Camry AWD can disengage the propeller shaft from the differential to save fuel in normal driving scenarios.More importantly, the packaging of the all-wheel-drive system makes it so that themodel matches thecounterpart in passenger space and trunk capacity. The question is, how did Toyota manage it? Solutions include modifications to the floor structure, an electronic parking brake, and switching to a saddle-style fuel tank rather than the flat-style fuel tank of front-wheel-drive models.In terms of weight, this option adds 165 pounds (75 kilograms) over the front-wheel-drive Camry. North American customers opting for all-wheel drive can also specify the Cold-Weather Package, which includes heated seats and mirrors on the LE trim level. The SE, XLE, and XSE add a heated steering wheel.Not long now, the 2021 Toyota Avalon will receive the same all-wheel-drive system as the Camry. Schedule to go on sale in the fall, the Avalon AWD will be available in XLE and Limited grades. As opposed to the Camry, the Avalon is a little more powerful, cranking out 205 instead of 202 horsepower.From a visual standpoint, the easiest way to differentiate between front- and all-wheel-drive models is the AWD badge on the trunk lid.

