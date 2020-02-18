Audi Sport Pikes Peak "Beast" Is a Boxy Quattro Tribute

The Quattro is probably the most iconic Audi of all time, and almost all the current models can have its name tattoed on their trunk. But not many people realize it was introduced in 1980 and went out of production in 1991.The most famous Mercedes race cars participated in events that no longer exist and weren't televised. However, one of the cool things Audi did with the Quattro is going up a hill really, really fast. In 1987, Walter Rohrl was at the wheel of a specially modified Quattro and won Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.That's actually Audi's 3rd victory. As Michèle Mouton triumphs in 1985, while the American motorsport legend Bobby Unser wins in 1986. So the Quattro brand should be associated with more than just Group G rally racing.That iconic car let to this awesome rendering, which takes 1987 race car styling into the modern age. This is the work of Artem Neretim, who made something that looks like a carbon fiber wedge.Our favorite feature has to be the way in which the front and angles at 45 degrees and creates triangular cutouts for the lights. On top of that, you have a front aero element that creates the trademark Quattro boxy look with narrow LED lights. The wing is a lot like the one on the original Pikes Peak racer and wouldn't look out of place in the real world.As for power, the original Quattro Pikes Peak special had a 600 horsepower, at least on paper. However, that's not a lot by today's standards. Audi's most iconic modern turbo engine is the 4.0 TFSI, which currently makes 600 hp in the stock RS6 but could be boosted quite easily.