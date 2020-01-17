Toyota Exhibits 2020 Highlander, AWD Sedans at New England Auto Show in Boston

From Dusty to Archimedes, These Are the Final 155 Names for the Mars 2020 Rover

At the time of writing, the weather in Boston is rather chilly at 18 degrees Fahrenheit. These temperatures are the reason Toyota decided on all-wheel-drive exhibits at the New England International Auto Show, starting with the 2020 Highlander 19 photos



In the Highlander, the front-driven specification is joined by no fewer than three AWD options. Two of them are for the V6 engine, and the third is tailored for the hybrid drivetrain. Up to 50 percent of the torque can be sent to the rear wheels when slip is detected, and thanks to the Multi-Terrain Select control dial, traction is always plentiful.



The Camry AWD also sends half of the engine’s resources to the rear axle, and in this case, we’re dealing with a 2.5-liter powerplant with four pots. An eight-speed automatic tranny handles the shifting, and as standard, Toyota includes the Cold-Weather Package.



Level up to the Avalon, and you’re looking at 3.5 liters, six cylinders, 301 horsepower, and 267 pound-feet of torque. The U.S. configurator still doesn’t list the all-wheel drive option, but we can get a clue about the difference in price from the Highlander.



The L trim level with front-wheel drive costs $34,600 excluding destination charge while the L AWD will set you back $36,200. Applying the $1,600 difference to the Camry LE and Avalon XLE gets us to $26,970 and $37,475, respectively, excluding freight.



In the mid-sized segment, Toyota has joined the party later than Nissan if you remember that the Altima has all-wheel drive since 2018 for the 2019 model year. Speaking of which, Canadian customers get AWD as standard. Turning our attention back to the U.S. market, the mid-sized sedan from Nissan with all-wheel drive is $25,450. In other words, you'd be paying extra if you were to choose the Camry AWD.

