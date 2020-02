AWD

In a world dominated by SUVs and crossovers, a full-sized sedan strikes many as old-fashioned. That's why Ford and GM both discontinued their models. However, the Avalon is not the car your grandpa drives at the retirement home in Florida.No, this bold ride is aimed at millennials who are tired of boring, slow SUVs but still want something roomy. The sedan started out with quite a bold look, was said to be slightly better than its Lexus equivalent and has now been updated with TRD andversions.Five years ago, if you wanted to show us anything related to the Avalon, we would have rolled our eyes. However, we're now all about this cool widebody conversion by Brad Builds. Over the years, the Avalon has had a few minor racing iterations. However, you can't say that the bodywork of a NASCAR Toyota is that exciting or even has anything to do with the road car. This, on the other hand, is a production Avalon that's gon through the JDM meat grinder.The artist says this kit was originally designed for a Subaru but somehow fits really well on the big Toyota. Massive fenders cover everything from the front and look like they're shading the tires from the rain. But at the back, it's all about that exposed rubber. Is this a reverse mullet?A widebody kit always goes best with some massive black aero elements, and the Avalon gets those as well, in the usual places. The car would probably need to hit 150mph before needing this stuff, but massive wings are a form of self-expression, like wearing sneakers with a suit or jogging parts for people who don't exercise.