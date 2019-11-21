autoevolution

2020 Subaru WRX, WRX STI Now Available as Series.White Special Edition

21 Nov 2019, 12:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Limited to 500 examples of the WRX and 500 of the WRX STI, the Series.White will start arriving at U.S. dealerships early next year. Both models are finished in Ceramic White paintwork, and as expected, Bilstein sports suspension comes standard.
Kicking off with the WRX Series.White, the lesser of the two models features 18-inch wheels painted in matte bronze. Under the hood, you’ll find 268 horsepower coming courtesy of a turbocharged boxer, and the engine sends all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels with the help of a manual tranny connected to the Symmetrical AWD system.

The Performance Package adds fuel to the fire with Ultrasuede bucket seats from Recaro and Brembo brakes with red calipers. Inverted struts up front, double wishbones at the rear, Crystal Black Silica exterior mirrors and side badging, and matte-black rear badging. The sticker price of the highest-performing WRX ever for the U.S. is $33,995 plus $900.

Moving over to the WRX STI in Series.White flavor, the 2.5-liter turbo boxer carries over with 310 horsepower and plenty of torque. The Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential and Active Torque Vectoring are unchanged from the standard model yet the Bilstein STI suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires should make a difference.

19-inch forged wheels from BBS, silver brake calipers with six pistons up front, heavy-duty steering rack mounts, a tire repair kit instead of a spare, Carbon Black leather bolstering for the seats, red stitching, and a mesh grille with cherry blossom red accents are featured. The suggested price for this fellow is $42,695 excluding the $900 freight charge.

Subaru is keeping its lips shut in regards to the next-generation WRX and WRX STI, but pretty much all Japanese media believes that late-2020 is when we’ll get a taste of the newcomers. The timing could coincide with the roll-out of the 2021 Levorg, a sports wagon that will introduce a 1.8-liter turbo boxer for Subaru Global Platform applications.

The WRX is expected to adopt the 1.8 of the Levorg with a different tune-up while the WRX STI is understood to move to the FA20 engine. If we’re lucky, the 2.0-liter mill could deliver 320 horsepower.
