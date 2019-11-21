autoevolution

800 HP Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Spotted at Gas Stop, Aims at Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

21 Nov 2019, 12:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Many aficionados can clearly remember the days when the "73" suffix next to the AMG badge meant a Mercedes with a super-sized motor (V12-animated SL that's rarer than the Pagani Zonda, anybody?). Well, nowadays, the said badge is expected to land on a hybrid. Then again, this won't be your usual gas-electric machine, since we're talking about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 73.
Set to top the GT Four-Door range, this will become a member of the uber hybrid league, which spreads from the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale to more usable machines, such as the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. In fact, the 680 hp Panny will be the Merc's closest competitor, even though the newcomer should be able to top its rival.

A GT Four-Door test car expected to be the 73 was recently spotted at a gas station in Europe, as you can notice in the Instagram post below, which comes from the spyshot lovers over at Cochespias.

You see, the future long-roof M-AMG should mix the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the 63 S model with at least one electric motor. Maximum output is expected to go past the 800 horsepower border and since the 63 S can already beat the Panamera Turbo S to the next stoplight, the added electric power and instant torque will bring an even more crushing victory - you can expect the GT 73 to complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in under 3 seconds.

However, since the GT 63 S already tips the scales at 2,170 kg (full tank, no driver), it will be interesting to see how the German engineers keep the weight of the hybrid in check.

Keep in mind that Daimler has already trademarked three 73 models, albeit with the list including the G 73 (yaaay!), the GLS 73 and the S 73 - it's obvious that the said hybrid powertrain will be featured on multiple machines and you should know this is expected to offer an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (a bit of an industry standard, this number).

Fortunately, with the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 expected to debut next year, we shouldn't have that much waiting to do before the actual numbers land.

