2020 Peugeot RCZ Study Is Achingly Stunning, Will Never Be Built

So you want a sports coupe that looks good, does 60 in about 7 seconds and is cheap to buy? Your only choice is the Toyota 86. However, for many years, the Europeans were able to buy the Peugeot RCZ. They didn't, and it went out of production.
Like any strong European country, France has popular car brands. However, they are all absent from the American car market. Most people haven't even heard of a brand called Peugeot but might like the shape of this little sports car called the RCZ.
What's the simplest way to explain what the RCZ is? Well, it's like a cross between a MINI Cooper and an Audi TT. The shape is just like that of the Audi, but you can't buy it with quattro or the potent RS powertrain. Instead, the main engine for the French car is related to the one in the older MINI Cooper S, a 1.6-liter turbo.
Depending on the spec, it made from about 150 and 266 hp, which is frankly incredible for such a little rascal. If the figures aren't enough to impress you, check out the styling. Before it went out of production five years ago, it had some unique styling elements like the double-bubble rear window and roof.
Even the people who owned one were willing to forget about the RCZ, and Peugeot has no plans to make a replacement. However, industrial designer Piotr Czyzewski decided to bring it back to life in the digital world.
His 3D rendering keeps the proportions of the old RCZ but updates the styling to match all the latest Peugeots. At the front, the coupe receives the striking LED headlights with tiger fangs going down into the bumper. The grille is shaped more like that of the 508, defined with precise creases.
The rear is similarly updated with a black wrap-around taillight element and some polished metal trim. It's like an expensive kitchen appliance on wheels.
