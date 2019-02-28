autoevolution

2020 Peugeot 308 Rendered With 508 Face, Rumors Talk about Hybrid GTI

28 Feb 2019
Under the Peugeot naming system, any car ending with an 8 is aspirational. But in 2018, only 150,000 Europeans decided they wanted to put the 308 in their driveway.
Considering compact hatchbacks used to be the core of the brand, Peugeot is working on an all-new generation model that should come out towards the end of 2020, seven years after the current-gen.

The 308 was initially received quite well, thanks to its minimalist i-Cockpit interior. But nearly every reviewer complained about having to use the screen to adjust the temperature or not being able to see the dials.

The replacement model should ride on the same EMP2 platform that underpins the 3008 SUV and 508 sedan and wagon. According to French sources, styling will b influenced by the latter.

Using that information or perhaps his imagination, Kleber Silva was able to come up with this smart little rendering. His 2020 Peugeot 308 looks less fussy and sportier, especially from the back.

Of course, we're more eager to see what they do with the interior. While the small steering wheel will be kept, we should see silver piano-key toggles appearing as shortcuts on the dashboard. Peugeot is also a master of modern materials, but every cool feature they have costs extra.

The engines will probably be similar to the ones on the 208 and 508, at least at the bottom of the range. Both the 1.2-liter PureTech and 1.5 BlueHDi will max out at 130 horsepower and be offered with manuals or 8-speed automatics.

Of course, we're more excited about a potential hot hatch. Their turbocharged 1.6-liter has reached the limits of what emissions regulations will let it do. But instead of upsizing, Peugeot is going hybrid.

A hybrid 308 GTi would have sounded crazy ten years ago, but Peugeot has already hinted at this with several concepts. There's even a 300 horsepower PHEV system going into the 3008 and DS7, so it sounds like some of the work is done.
2020 Peugeot 308 EMP2 hybrid hot hatch rendering
