2020 Peugeot 308 Rendered With 508 Face, Rumors Talk about Hybrid GTI

Under the Peugeot naming system, any car ending with an 8 is aspirational. But in 2018, only 150,000 Europeans decided they wanted to put the 308 in their driveway. 2 photos



The 308 was initially received quite well, thanks to its minimalist i-Cockpit interior. But nearly every reviewer complained about having to use the screen to adjust the temperature or not being able to see the dials.



The replacement model should ride on the same EMP2 platform that underpins the 3008 SUV and 508 sedan and wagon. According to French



Using that information or perhaps his imagination,



Of course, we're more eager to see what they do with the interior. While the small steering wheel will be kept, we should see silver piano-key toggles appearing as shortcuts on the dashboard. Peugeot is also a master of modern materials, but every cool feature they have costs extra.



The engines will probably be similar to the ones on the 208 and 508, at least at the bottom of the range. Both the 1.2-liter PureTech and 1.5 BlueHDi will max out at 130 horsepower and be offered with manuals or 8-speed automatics.



Of course, we're more excited about a potential hot hatch. Their turbocharged 1.6-liter has reached the limits of what emissions regulations will let it do. But instead of upsizing, Peugeot is going hybrid.



