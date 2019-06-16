autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes CLA 220 Does 0 to 100 KM/H in 6.9 Seconds, Isn't Frugal

16 Jun 2019
by author pic
German sports coupes or even roadsters aren't always sports cars as well. Such is the case with the new CLA-Class, but we still like the little brother of the CLS and are going to look into the 220 4Matic version.
The first-generation CLA only got a 220 model in 2016, with the mid-life facelift. Just like that model, this newer model features a soft-spoken 2-liter which currently produces 190 HP and 300 Nm of torque (221 lb-ft).

These numbers are quite similar to what BMW would have on a 220i model or Audi's base 2.0 TFSI for the American-market A3 sedan. Now, we don't think you really need 4Matic all-wheel-drive for such a low output, as the CLA 220 raches 100 km/h in the same 7 seconds regardless of it.

On average, the CLA costs €3,500 more than the equivalent A-Class, even though it has the same infotainment, steering wheel or interior. But you're not getting extra performance, just the looks. Still, there are other engines to consider.

The 306 horsepower CLA 35 4Matic currently sits at the top of the range, though the CLA 45 S will debut soon, packing 421 HP and a special drift mode. In Europe at least, the CLA 200 and 220 diesels, packing a brand new 2-liter, will probably be more popular due to their fuel-sipping and high torque. Of course, you would need the AMG Line package to make it look good.

Speaking of which, we also have fuel consumption tests for the same CLA 220 4Matic model. Holding a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph), it needs 4.9 l/100km, equivalent to 48 mpg US. That jumps to 8 l/100km (29 mpg) at 140 km/h (87 mph). So it's not a very thrilling car to own and go fast in, nor is it good for frequent motorway journeys. But what do you guys think is the best setup for the new CLA and would you even consider one just for the looks?

