2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Is a Good All-Rounder With Limited Headroom

Mercedes is launching the all-new generation of the CLA-Class in Europe. Their range of compact models has grown much wider, so this four-door coupe is further differentiated from the hatchback. 10 photos



Auto Trader says that the 2020 CLA-Class offers a 70/30 blend of comfort and sportiness, leaving plenty of room for the AMG brand to grow. By the way, we already have a hot version, the 306 horsepower CLA 35 4Matic. Beyond that, you can expect about 420 HP from the CLA 45 S, which might even boast



But if you're just looking for a fast car, then either the CLA 220 d or one of the top-end gasoline engines would be sufficient, particularly as the new 2-liter engines have superior refinement and low-end torque. Performance range from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds for the base 180 to 6.3 seconds on the CLA 250. All models come with a DCT gearbox right now, but a manual will be available for the CLA 180 and 200. Also, the top engines have 4Matic AWD available.



The CLA costs about €3,500 more than the equivalent A-Class, even though it has the same infotainment, steering wheel, and trim. All models should also have LED headlights, all-round parking sensors, and keyless start. However, that doesn't mean Mercedes doesn't cover the car in tempting options. Similar to an S-Class, this baby Benz also has some level of autonomy available.



If you're worried about bad rear visibility and headroom, caused by that sloping roof, you can consider the CLA Shooting Brake. It's already been revealed and should arrive shortly.



