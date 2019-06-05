Golf R Drag Races Cupra Ateca SUV, Gets Demolished With Cheap Mod

More on this:

1 Cupra Ateca Side-by-Side With Ateca FR: What Have They Changed?

2 ABT RS4+ Shows Green-Carbon Spec, Will Be Joined by 350 HP Cupra Ateca in Geneva

3 Short Video of Cupra Formentor Reveals Future of SEAT and VW Group

4 First Cupra Concept Coming to Geneva on Brand’s First Anniversary

5 Cupra Ateca Destroys Leon Cupra R in Drag Race