2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Priced at $67,900 in the U.S.

Though it may look like a GLC-Class with an aerodynamic body kit, the EQC is a different breed of Mercedes-Benz. The premier member of the EQ electrified sub-brand is a dual-motor electric utility vehicle, and at $67,900 excluding destination and the federal tax incentive, it’s pretty good value as well. 22 photos



How much can you expect to travel in one go with 80 kWh of energy? The Environmental Protection Agency rated the Merc at 220 miles, translating to 354 kilometers. While it may be slightly better than the 204-mile contender from Audi, let’s not forget that Hyundai’s Kona Electric delivers 258 miles while the Tesla Model Y tops 300 miles. Nice try, Tesla’s Model X is too large to serve as a direct competitor, meaning that the closest rival to the EQC 400 4Matic is the Audi e-tron. The four-ringed automaker wants $74,800 for the entry-level configuration, and the new Sportback is even more than that although it’s not as spacious due to the raked roofline.Heading on over to Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. configurator , the EQC is listed as “available soon in 3 tiers and multiple designs.” Progressive, Premium, and Advanced are the names of the trim levels, and no fewer than three design packages are available in the case of the Advanced. The biggest problem, however, is that none of the packages allow you to choose the colors you want for the exterior or interior.That’s somewhat of a mess-up from Mercedes-Benz because nobody in their right mind would pony up $79,875 for the Advanced Design Option 3 without being offered this possibility. Looking at the bigger picture, it appears that Daimler AG sells the EQC in these predetermined specifications in order to streamline production of the electricas much as possible at the Bremen plant in Germany.Standard equipment for the lowest available specification is adequate for the price tag, and the list kicks off with a pair of electric motors outputting 300. 7.7-kW AC charging and 110-kW DC charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a Burmester premium audio system, two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, a power tailgate, 19-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires. There’s a lot to like about the EQC 400 4Matic for the U.S. of A.How much can you expect to travel in one go with 80of energy? The Environmental Protection Agency rated the Merc at 220 miles, translating to 354 kilometers. While it may be slightly better than the 204-mile contender from Audi, let’s not forget that Hyundai’s Kona Electric delivers 258 miles while the Tesla Model Y tops 300 miles. Nice try, Mercedes , but you can do much, much better.