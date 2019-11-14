2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Strips Camo Off its Hidden Door Handles

Among the abundance of technology novelties expected to debut on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223, one of the most polarizing exterior ones will be the hidden door handles, flush with the body, which should be available on most versions.
Technically, so-called “hidden door handles” aren't innovative at all, many other cars have had them over the years, including Mercedes-Benz featuring them on the SLS AMG. This is the first time they make an appearance on a sedan in the luxury segment, though, despite not every S-Class W223 version having them.
For example, the following spy video also features a couple of 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class prototypes and they seem to feature regular door handles, while the non-Maybach S-Class is showing the “hidden ones” without any camouflage for the first time ever. Interestingly, previous spy photos of a Maybach prototype also showed hidden (and camouflaged) door handles so we have a tiny mystery in this regard.
It's also mildly interesting to note that each of the four “handles” features a small rectangle shape toward the rear, where the proximity sensors might be.
Set to be unveiled in early 2021, the seventh generation of the Sonderklasse will be engulfed with electronic wizardry in every sense of the word. Among the features premiering on the car, we can find stuff like Level 3 autonomous driving, with Level 4 expected to be introduced not long after the model's unveiling.
A rather peculiar all-wheel steering system that can reduce the turning circle to that of a compact car is also in the works, but only on some of the engine versions. Speaking of which, the death of the V12 has long been expected, but some Mercedes-Maybach versions of the new S-Class will continue to offer twelve cilinders. Virtually all other powertrains will feature mild-hybrid technology based on a 48-volt architecture, with a hybrid and plug-in hybrid version to be available as well.
The 2021 S-Class interior will be the most polarizing feature by far, with Mercedes-Benz suddenly switching to a giant touchscreen instead of a center console with analog buttons and knobs. Recent spyshots don't even show a volume button, but we'll heave to wait and see the interior in its entirety before giving a more informed opinion.
