2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata U.S. Pricing Announced, More Safety Features Come Standard

ND2 is how Mazda enthusiasts call the facelifted MX-5 Miata, which replaced the ND for the 2019 model year. Because 2020 is already here, the two-seater roadster has been upgraded for the U.S. market as well. 91 photos



Regardless of trim level, the MX-5 Miata can be had with a six-speed automatic for $1,350 over the three-pedal setup. Premium paint options number three choices, namely Soul Red Crystal Metallic at $595, Machine Gray Metallic at $300, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica at $200. Sport is the name of the entry-level trim, which is exclusively available with the soft top. Pricing starts at $26,580 excluding the $920 destination charge, making this specification $850 more expensive than the 2019 model year. That negligible difference goes into the i-Activsense safety package, coming standard with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart City Brake Support, and Lane Departure Warning. Updated badging, fonts, and a new key fob are also featured, along with LED lighting and 16-inch wheels.The Sport sweetens the deal with conveniences such as the Mazda Connect 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker stereo, removable cup holders, Bluetooth connectivity, leather on the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. Next up in the range, the Club trim level is a bit more rewarding in the twisties.When the six-speed manual is specified, the Club comes with a limited-slip differential, a front shock tower brace, sports suspension, and Bilstein dampers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as well, along with nine-speaker audio from Bose, LED daytime running lights, heated seats, 17-inch wheels, a black lip spoiler, and vinyl leather throughout the cabin.$30,290 is the starting price of the soft-topped Club while the retractable fastback body style costs $33,045 excluding freight. The Brembo and BBS Recaro Package – which is exclusive to the six-speed transmission – adds $4,470 to the tally but it’s worth every cent. The MX-5 Grand Touring tops the list at $31,670 and $34,425, and red Nappa leather is also available for $300.Regardless of trim level, the MX-5 Miata can be had with a six-speed automatic for $1,350 over the three-pedal setup. Premium paint options number three choices, namely Soul Red Crystal Metallic at $595, Machine Gray Metallic at $300, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica at $200.

