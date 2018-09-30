autoevolution
 

2020 Kia Telluride Pre-Production Concept Gets Detailed Walkaround

30 Sep 2018, 12:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Scheduled to make an official debut in Detroit first thing next year, the 2020 Kia Telluride nevertheless decided to give us a sneak peak of its design at the Texas State Fair.
4 photos
2020 Kia Telluride Pre-Production Concept Gets Detailed Walkaround2020 Kia Telluride Pre-Production Concept Gets Detailed Walkaround2020 Kia Telluride Pre-Production Concept Gets Detailed Walkaround
This is supposedly a concept, but it's a thinly veiled one. Like one of Kia's many SEMA show debuts, we are looking at a production car with a few accessories meant to make it more rugged.

We think it's fantastic, minus snorkel and a few other bits. The 2020 Kia Telluride is also a Texas-sized vehicle with a potential eight-seat configuration. Yes, you heard that right!

Best of all, the Korean brand plans to assemble the model in Georgia. It's also got an American-style powertrain, which Kia has confirmed to be a V6. This is either a 3.8-liter unit or, more likely, the 3.3-liter they use in their big minivan as well.

The design of the concept is insipred by the Texas-born fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. That's why the Telluride features a stylized rock-crawling body kit with a tow hook and is even ready for a safari with its roof rack and oddly shaped ladder. Frankly, most of the stuff looks ridiculous, since modern crossovers can't handle a human's weight on their outer skin or a heavy spare wheel over the trunk.

Likewise, no 8-seat family car is ever going to go looking for lions or off-road adventure. Still, the leather hood straps and leather-covered side mirrors are a nice touch.

Even though it kind of looks like one of those Chinese cars we're fans of the vertically stacked headlights and those awkwardly placed taillights. TFL's walkaround video also takes us through the interior, which features a cool tablet screen and USB ports integrated into the sides of the seats. The steering wheel kinda looks like it's from a Mercedes-Benz as well.

2020 Kia Telluride Texas State Fair Kia Telluride
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
KIA models:
KIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactKIA ProceedKIA Proceed CompactKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVKIA Kia (US)KIA Kia (US) CompactKIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVAll KIA models  
 
 