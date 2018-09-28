autoevolution
 

SEAT Tarraco Shows Colors and 7-Seat Interior in New Photo Set

28 Sep 2018, 19:15 UTC ·
We don't know if it's going to be the most popular, but the Tarraco is probably going to be the most profitable car for SEAT. That said, there's nothing particularly exciting about it, which is not to say it's bad.
Ahead of the upcoming Paris Motor Show debut, the automaker has released a batch of new photos. They show new colors, but we were honestly more interested in the reclusive interior of the Tarraco.

SEAT says this SUV is a sign of things to come, so the grown-up exterior styling or the tablet infotainment need to be taken seriously. The latter sits higher than on most VW Group cars, reminding us of the setup Kia and Honda use, for example.

The version of the digital cockpit used here is the smaller 10-inch screen, not the 12-inch one. They left the fuel and temperature readings to the side, meaning analog dials will also be available.

The way the seats from the third row fold flat and the compartment under the floor is 100% identical to the Skoda Kodiaq. SEAT desperately needed this model because the smaller Ateca isn't as spacious as other 5-seater CUVs.

The photo gallery shows the car in Atlantic Blue, Indium Grey, and Oryx White. Besides these, you will be able to opt for Reflex Silver, Titanium Beige, Deep Black, and Urano Grey. Frankly, none of them are particularly exciting, partly because they are interrupted by too much black plastic.

Of course, the Tarraco will be available with a variety of engines from the VW Group. We think the 2.0-liter TDI units will be the most popular, but some budget-minded shoppers might opt for a 1.5 TSI FWD configuration, which is perfectly adequate. We've also learned that an FR version will have a 210 HP plug-in hybrid engine in addition to the 190 HP top 2-liter units.
