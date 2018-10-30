autoevolution

2020 Kia Ceed Crossover Makes Surprise Spyshots Debut

30 Oct 2018
Kia has presented a lot of new Ceed models in the last couple of months, including the Proceed and the GT. But it seems the compact hatch will also have a crossover derivative.
While most carmakers are satisfied with having just one small crossover, Kia seems to want more than one model per region. The European market already has the Niro, which is exclusively a green car, but still a crossover, as well as the Stonic.

At first, we thought this was the mid-life facelift for the Stonic because the grille looks quite similar. But it's probably not. Differences include the shape of the rear door glass and the roof rails.

Several design elements hint at a member of the Ceed family or a relative of the Forte, such as the Ice Cube headlights. However, it's not just a Ceed with more ground clearance, like a VW Alltrack. Instead, it's got unique bodywork added to the Ceed chassis. But don't expect anything groundbreaking, especially inside, where the dash will be carried over completely. It's just something else for th Czech Republic factory to put together.

This could be a direct rival to the VW T-Roc, but this particular prototype doesn't seem to have AWD. Most if not all of its powertrains are going to be the same as Ceed's, starting with a base 1-liter turbo making 120 HP, followed by the more powerful 1.4-liter and the two 1.6-liter diesel models. Some engines will be offered with the Korean automaker's twin-clutch gearbox.

Kia recently announced a compact crossover for the U.S. market, but the teaser doesn't match up against these spyshots. Also, the brand has a successful XK3 in Asia and is planning to revive the Soul with a brand new generation. That's already more than a handful of models occupying roughly the same segment.
