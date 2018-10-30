2020 Kia Ceed Crossover Makes Surprise Spyshots Debut

New Volkswagen Pickup Truck Coming In 2020

Kia has presented a lot of new Ceed models in the last couple of months, including the Proceed and the GT. But it seems the compact hatch will also have a crossover derivative. 12 photos



At first, we thought this was the mid-life facelift for the Stonic because the grille looks quite similar. But it's probably not. Differences include the shape of the rear door glass and the roof rails.



Several design elements hint at a member of the Ceed family or a relative of the Forte, such as the Ice Cube headlights. However, it's not just a Ceed with more ground clearance, like a VW Alltrack. Instead, it's got unique bodywork added to the Ceed chassis. But don't expect anything groundbreaking, especially inside, where the dash will be carried over completely. It's just something else for th Czech Republic factory to put together.



This could be a direct rival to the VW T-Roc, but this particular prototype doesn't seem to have AWD . Most if not all of its powertrains are going to be the same as Ceed's, starting with a base 1-liter turbo making 120 HP , followed by the more powerful 1.4-liter and the two 1.6-liter diesel models. Some engines will be offered with the Korean automaker's twin-clutch gearbox.



