2019 Kia Ceed GT-Line Tries Too Hard to Look Fast

Kia doesn’t plan to go higher than GT as far as performance is concerned. But what about those customers who, for whatever reason, want their Ceed to look fast without the performance to match the exterior design?
Enter the GT-Line. The more aggressive body kit fools the untrained eye into thinking otherwise, but the badge on the trunk sets things straight. In other words, the GT-Line package is the automotive equivalent to a push-up bra. Looks alright, but it’s far from the real deal.
Gloss black is present in various areas of the exterior, including the grille surround, mirror caps, and bumper blades. The 17- and 18-inch wheels add some metallic accents to the Ceed GT-Line. The dual-exhaust system is nothing more than an extravagance, even if the customer opts for the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.
The suck-squeeze-bang-blow list further includes the 1.0 T-GDi (three-cylinder turbo) and the 1.6-liter CRDi in two flavors. Customers who can’t be bothered to shift on their own can switch from six-speed manual to the optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Going on sale in the first half of 2019, the Ceed GT-Line features part- or full-leather upholstery. The full-leather seats can be optioned with heating and cooling functions. As ford standard features, the 7.0-inch infotainment system is the highlight, coming with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium sound quality thanks to JBL know-how.
Heating for the rear seats is also available, along with adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning, and smart parking. There is no word on pricing for the time being, and knowing Kia, the Ceed GT-Line will be closely matched with the i30 N-Line from Hyundai.
The ProCeed shooting brake, which debuted in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, comes from the get-go with the GT-Line package. As for those who are just as interested in performance, the 1.6 T-GDi in the Ceed GT and ProCeed GT will have to suffice. 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 265 Nm (195 pound-feet) isn't hot-hatchback fast by any measure, but it’s fast enough for daily driving.
