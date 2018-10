2019 Kia Ceed GT-Line Tries Too Hard to Look Fast

CRDi

Enter the GT-Line. The more aggressive body kit fools the untrained eye into thinking otherwise, but the badge on the trunk sets things straight. In other words, the GT-Line package is the automotive equivalent to a push-up bra. Looks alright, but it’s far from the real deal.Gloss black is present in various areas of the exterior, including the grille surround, mirror caps, and bumper blades. The 17- and 18-inch wheels add some metallic accents to the Ceed GT-Line. The dual-exhaust system is nothing more than an extravagance, even if the customer opts for the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.The suck-squeeze-bang-blow list further includes the 1.0 T-GDi (three-cylinder turbo) and the 1.6-literin two flavors. Customers who can’t be bothered to shift on their own can switch from six-speed manual to the optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.Going on sale in the first half of 2019, the Ceed GT-Line features part- or full-leather upholstery. The full-leather seats can be optioned with heating and cooling functions. As ford standard features, the 7.0-inch infotainment system is the highlight, coming with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto , and premium sound quality thanks to JBL know-how.Heating for the rear seats is also available, along with adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic collision warning, and smart parking. There is no word on pricing for the time being, and knowing Kia, the Ceed GT-Line will be closely matched with the i30 N-Line from Hyundai.The ProCeed shooting brake, which debuted in the flesh at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, comes from the get-go with the GT-Line package. As for those who are just as interested in performance, the 1.6 T-GDi in the Ceed GT and ProCeed GT will have to suffice. 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 265 Nm (195 pound-feet) isn't hot-hatchback fast by any measure, but it’s fast enough for daily driving.