autoevolution

The Android Auto vs Apple CarPlay Reviews Are In (and Kind of Fun to Watch)

27 Jul 2017, 14:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nearly every car manufacturer has Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or both. Both let you connect your phone to the car very easily and promise to do similar things. But what are they like in the real world?
6 photos
Android Auto presentation image (holding phone is not required for use)Apple's first picture of the CarPlay interfaceApple CarPlay interfaceGoogle Maps in car using Android AutoParrot-RNB6-Android-Auto-head-unit
Well, we've gathered a couple of interesting clips that hope to offer a definitive answer to that question. Tech stuff usually turns up pretty boring on automotive websites. But if Samsung vs. Apple reviews can get ten times the views of a Top Gear comparison, this should all be ok.

First off, Yuri and Jakub from Canada try to vocally input destinations into the trip computer via both systems. While the Apple system has pretty icons, Android Auto gets things right the first time.

Maps are probably the biggest perk of having either of these systems. Instead of having to pay extra for navigation, you can just use what's already on your phone. It's not only cheaper but also more intuitive and up to date with current traffic conditions.

Of course, people don't just use the system for the navigation service, like texting and calling people using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is supposed to keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. But again, Apple falls short.

Another video, this time from The Verge, tries to highlight some of the differences between these systems. The most obvious is that Apple CarPlay is the only one with app icons, like your phone. The other one is a bit like having a desktop with notifications that pop up on top and actions at the bottom. With both, only some apps are compatible, so it's not like you'll be able to play Asphalt 8 while driving your car.

This review says Android Auto crashes a little bit more often but admits that might have something to do with the car as well. It all kind of reminds us of the difference between Apple and its Korean phone-making rival.

apple carplay Android Auto Google Maps Apple maps apps
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed