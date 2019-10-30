2020 Genesis GV80 Spied Lapping Nurburgring, Shows Long Third Brake Light

SUV

We want to say that German designs are boring, but that's really not the case with the X5. It's still as sporty as ever, plus with giant grille, it's nearly doubled its curb. But you can watch this video to see how it stacks up against the current roster of rivals, including the Audi and Merc.Regardless, Genesis doesn't have the heritage or money that BMW offers, so it needs to pick its battles wisely. Like with most upstarts, bold design is the way to go here. And while we were displeased with the original design of the GV80 concept, shown at the 2017 New York Auto Show, this production model is far better.It's got a muscular body similar to the Bentayga with the new split light designs that have become the Genesis trademark starting with the G90. This spy video also shows the taillights in action, including the massive third brake light which spans the entire trunk lid. With the stability control throwing a tantrum, it's easy to spot it in action.We're not sure if the Genesis flagshipis related to any Hyundai platform, perhaps the one used by the Palisade. But the short front overhang and long dash-to-axle ratio hint at a longitudinally-mounted engine sending power to a rear-biasedsystem.Engines? Well, Genesis bosses hinted that we shouldn't expect a V8, mostly because there's no demand for it. And while it's natural to presume the 3.8-liter will be borrowed from other models, a sticker on an early test mule hinted at a 3.5-iter V6. Turbochargers should be expected, as well as a hybrid and even a diesel for the Korean and European markets.