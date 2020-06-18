2020 Ford F-150 Raptor With Supercharged 5-Liter V8 Sounds Epic, Makes 758 HP

The Gen 2 Raptor has all the modern tech, but it lacks the V8 engine. Meanwhile, there's more you can do with the Gen 1 in the tuning department. But who's to say you can't put a 5-liter crate engine into a 2020 F-150 Raptor?
That's precisely what Hennessey Performance did right here, and the result is a Gen 2 VelociRaptor, or one of the coolest off-road trucks out there. The downside is that adding a couple of cylinders will cost you big money, as one of these swaps is a $150,000 investment.
You can thus think of the video below as a kind of promo, letting you sample what it's like to own a new VelociRaptor. The official performance specs of this beast are nothing short of impressive, 758 horsepower, 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds and a 1/4-mile time of 12.2 seconds at 115 mph.
That's close to a second quicker compared to the stock version of the truck, the one making 450 ponies from the EcoBoost V6.
Responsible for this performance is a familiar V8 engine, the 5.0-liter Ford crate unit, which has been fitted with a 2.9-liter supercharger pushing 7 psi of boost. Hennessey also needed to upgrade the intercooler, induction, fuel injection, and exhaust.
But the VelociRaptor 2.0 offers substance in other departments as well. It's wearing modified body panels like the bumper, tailgate, and fenders. Also, the 20-inch Hennessey alloy wheels wrapped 37-inch BFGoodrich tires will make short work of any obstacle.
Best of all, it's backed by a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty. The truck is definitely very expensive, but if you're into Raptors, the only way you're ever going to better this one is with a 6x6 conversion... like the one Hennessey makes for the Silverado.
We're quietly waiting to see what Ford does with its legendary truck after the Ram TRX brings supercharging to the table. Maybe the blue oval should give these guys a call.
You can thus think of the video below as a kind of promo, letting you sample what it's like to own a new VelociRaptor. The official performance specs of this beast are nothing short of impressive, 758 horsepower, 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds and a 1/4-mile time of 12.2 seconds at 115 mph.
That's close to a second quicker compared to the stock version of the truck, the one making 450 ponies from the EcoBoost V6.
Responsible for this performance is a familiar V8 engine, the 5.0-liter Ford crate unit, which has been fitted with a 2.9-liter supercharger pushing 7 psi of boost. Hennessey also needed to upgrade the intercooler, induction, fuel injection, and exhaust.
But the VelociRaptor 2.0 offers substance in other departments as well. It's wearing modified body panels like the bumper, tailgate, and fenders. Also, the 20-inch Hennessey alloy wheels wrapped 37-inch BFGoodrich tires will make short work of any obstacle.
Best of all, it's backed by a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty. The truck is definitely very expensive, but if you're into Raptors, the only way you're ever going to better this one is with a 6x6 conversion... like the one Hennessey makes for the Silverado.
We're quietly waiting to see what Ford does with its legendary truck after the Ram TRX brings supercharging to the table. Maybe the blue oval should give these guys a call.