2020 Ford Escape / Kuga SUV Prototype Spied for the First Time

The all-new Ford Focus is just a month away from being revealed. Its all-new platform and technology will soon belong to an all-important SUV offering, the 2020 Escape, sold under the Kuga name in Europe.
We hope that Ford will see fit to change the name of its European C-segment Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). After all, most of the models in this segment have names evoking freedom and the great outdoors. But "Kuga" just sounds like one those older women on the prowl.

This is the first sighting of the 2020 Ford Escape. The prototype is just a cut-up old car, which is used to get all the basics in place.

The underbody is radically different. As you can see, the suspension sits much higher, while the approach angle (the front end bumper) is much better for off-roading. Meanwhile, the back end of the vehicle has been extended further, boosting trunk space and perhaps making room for a third row.

The Escape has fallen behind rivals like the Honda CR-V and especially the Tiguan with its extended wheelbase (in America, over the Euro model).

Engine options should revolve around the 1.5 and 2.0-liter displacement. In Europe, Ford will offer 150 and 190 PS versions of its EcoBlue diesel.

Not content with simply developing a full-electric standalone SUV, Ford will also have a PHEV version of the 2020 Escape, powered by a combination of 150 horsepower 1.5-liter and 88 kW electric motor. Total output should be around 210-220 ponies.

There's even a rumor about a 284 PS, 380 Nm engine finding its way under the hood of the "Kuga RS" in Germany. While it makes more sense to use the ST badge, we're just happy that a performance version is at least being considered.

The main gearbox option will be the 8-speed automatic, which Ford developed in-house. Hopefully, it's more reliable than all the previous PowerShift units.
