2020 Ford Escape / Kuga SUV Prototype Spied for the First Time

More on this:

1 New Ford Focus Hatchback Spied in Spain, Engineers Are Poking Under the Hood

2 Ford Explains New EcoBlue Diesel Engine With Animated Video

3 Ford Reveals EcoSport Facelift With ST Look, 1.5L Diesel, and European Assembly

4 New Ford EcoSport ST-Line Spied Uncamouflaged in Spain

5 All-New Ford Kuga / Escape Coming in 2019 With 284 HP RS Model and PHEV