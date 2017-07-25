autoevolution

All-New Ford Kuga / Escape Coming in 2019 With 284 HP RS Model and PHEV

25 Jul 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
Ford might have been ahead of the curb with its small SUV, but the segment has become one of the most competitive. A replacement for the Kuga/Escape is thus due in a couple of years.
The German magazine Auto Bild says it has insider information about Ford's second-smallest SUV, saying it will enter production in November 2019. It will grow in both size and practicality thanks to a new global platform currently being developed under the Focus. Like VW Group, Ford is also planning a new Focus CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) to replace the C-MAX. Think of them as the Blue Oval rivals of the SEAT Ateca and VW Tiguan.

You can check out the rendering in the video below. However, know that it is purely speculative. We'll get our first glimpse of the new Ford design language when the new Focus hatchback comes out, but this seems to have a little bit in common with the Mondeo/Fusion too.

While CO2 emissions will be lowered across the model range, a plug-in hybrid model will rival all those new crossovers that can run on electricity. However, you won't see a Kuga/Escape PHEV until 2021. The power will apparently come from a combination of 150 HP turbo engine (says it's a 3-cylinder) and 88 kW electric motor. So we expect as much grunt as in the Volkswagen GTE models.

Their written report released a few days before this video also suggests there will be a Kuga RS rated at 284 PS and 380 Nm of torque. Those numbers are much closer to the Focus ST than the 350 HP all-wheel drive monster that is the Focus RS. Maybe there's a gearbox limitation we don't know about, but couldn't they just call it the Kuga ST?

Speaking of the Focus ST, it will donate its 184 HP, 400 Nm 2.0-liter diesel engine. You might be able to combine that with an ST-Line kit for a good balance between economy and sporty appeal.

