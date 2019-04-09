2020 Ford Escape / Kuga Police Interceptor Looks Like a Transformer

2020 Nissan Juke Rendering Is Just as Strange As the Real Deal

People love a good villain nowadays. I mean, just look at Thanos. Maybe we need a movie that tells the story from the perspective of the Decepticons. I mean, they’re the ones working to save their race from extinction while the Autobots just want to goof around. We're talking about Barricade the Ford Mustang. He's part of some of the coolest movie scenes and because of it, we can't look at a Police Interceptor the same way. Either it wants to take away your license or smash you into the ground with its robot fists if you don't tell him where the cube is.Anyway, if they ever let Michael Bay make another movie, we bet Ford's going to want to put its cars in there, the ones it actually sells, not the Mustang. With the way things are going, the American automakers will have only crossovers and pickups to sell. And that's where this rendering comes in.Last week, the Blue Oval did a simultaneous global reveal for its new CUV, known in America as the Escape and in Europe as the Kuga. We're pretty pleased with the way the front end came out and have even featured an ST rendering.But today, it's time to imagine the Escape Police Interceptor, which was rendered by Aksyonov Nikita . Its spec has been modified with extra lights, sturdy wheels, and new livery. Of course, the "To Protect and Serve" message you see on the front fender would read "To Punish and Enslave" if this were a Deception in car form.As a pursuit car, the Escape would probably need its 250 horsepower 2-liter turbo, which Ford says has 10% better 0 to 60 times than before and the capacity to tow 3,500lbs. But if the Police ever want to do something nice for the environment, one of the two hybrid models would be nice too.People love a good villain nowadays. I mean, just look at Thanos. Maybe we need a movie that tells the story from the perspective of the Decepticons. I mean, they’re the ones working to save their race from extinction while the Autobots just want to goof around.