2020 BMW M2 CS Priced at $83,600, Comes With CFRP and 444 HP

People say BMW has gone soft, that it's making too many big SUVs that only pretend to be sporty. But a new champion has risen, the M2 CS. It costs a small fortune but could be the best small performance coupe the company has ever made. Can you afford not to buy one?
Everything about this car is headline-worthy, from the improvements to its powertrain to the huge price increase. There really isn't anything like it on the market right now.
Like the M2 Competition, the CS uses a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine. But the output numbers have reached 444-hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. 39 horsepower might not appear to be a huge increase, but it's been paired with a strict diet. As a result, it's capable of 0 to 60mph in 3.8 seconds (4.0s form manual).
The familiar S55 from the M3 and M4 comes with a dual-branch exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves which is specific to the M2 CS. And behind that aggressive fascia, we have potent cooling from a central radiator, two smaller side radiators, an oil cooler plus a second transmission oil cooler if you have the DCT gearbox. You'll probably have to pay extra for that too, since a 6-speed stick is the standard setup.
The near-$25,000 increase over the M2 Competition is justified in part by the CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) components, such as the hood, roof and rear spoiler. Sexy clear-coated carbon is then added to the front splitter, rear diffuser and mirror caps.
As standard, the M2 CS will have 400mm front brakes and 380mm rears, grabbed by red-painted six-piston (front) calipers. However, for a few grand extra, you'll be able to order M Carbon Ceramic Brake option which delivers increased thermal resistance. All models will get the same 19-inch Forged Y-spoke Style 763M wheels in either gloss black or optional gold.
