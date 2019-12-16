autoevolution
 

2020 BMW M2 CS Priced at $83,600, Comes With CFRP and 444 HP

16 Dec 2019, 21:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
People say BMW has gone soft, that it's making too many big SUVs that only pretend to be sporty. But a new champion has risen, the M2 CS. It costs a small fortune but could be the best small performance coupe the company has ever made. Can you afford not to buy one?
82 photos
2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS
Everything about this car is headline-worthy, from the improvements to its powertrain to the huge price increase. There really isn't anything like it on the market right now.

Like the M2 Competition, the CS uses a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine. But the output numbers have reached 444-hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. 39 horsepower might not appear to be a huge increase, but it's been paired with a strict diet. As a result, it's capable of 0 to 60mph in 3.8 seconds (4.0s form manual).

The familiar S55 from the M3 and M4 comes with a dual-branch exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves which is specific to the M2 CS. And behind that aggressive fascia, we have potent cooling from a central radiator, two smaller side radiators, an oil cooler plus a second transmission oil cooler if you have the DCT gearbox. You'll probably have to pay extra for that too, since a 6-speed stick is the standard setup.

The near-$25,000 increase over the M2 Competition is justified in part by the CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) components, such as the hood, roof and rear spoiler. Sexy clear-coated carbon is then added to the front splitter, rear diffuser and mirror caps.

As standard, the M2 CS will have 400mm front brakes and 380mm rears, grabbed by red-painted six-piston (front) calipers. However, for a few grand extra, you'll be able to order M Carbon Ceramic Brake option which delivers increased thermal resistance. All models will get the same 19-inch Forged Y-spoke Style 763M wheels in either gloss black or optional gold.
bmw m2 cs 2020 BMW M2 CS M2 CS BMW M2
press release
 
 
 
 
 