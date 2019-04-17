autoevolution

2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better

17 Apr 2019, 20:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Roughly for years after its debut, the Audi R8 received a mid-life makeover. Today, this makes an official debut in America, its largest single market, and we think the cosmetic changes are great.
13 photos
2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better2020 Audi R8 Makes Stateside Debut with 602-HP, Looks Much Better
Looking at the R8 facelift is a bittersweet experience. Yes, the Germans have fixed the original design, but these changes probably arrived too late to reverse the fate of the naturally aspirated V10 supercar. But don't be too sad, perhaps the electric supercar they will replace this will be good. And at the end of the day, we still have about four years left to change their minds.

Regardless, the 2020 R8 features a new front end, with three hood slits that pay tribute to the Ur-Quattro, as well as a new hexagonal grille and revised side air intakes. The sad thing is that all the cool aero is actually fake, but the carbon fiber trim you see isn't. Audi always liked to play with this exotic material, and there's a lot of it sprinkled around this performance edition model: chin spoiler, side skirts, air scoops, the rear wing, and diffuser.

As usual, there's a variety of configurations you can have, costing increasing amounts of money. The 2020 range starts at $169,900 for the R8 V10 Coupe and $182,100 for the Spyder. The performance variants start for $195,900 and $208,100, respectively, while the Decennium special edition that you see here costs a whopping $215,000.

The power increases aren't as drastic as you'd expect. The normal version of the 5.2-liter V10 is rated at 562-horsepower and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, which is enough to get you to 60 in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 201 mph (323 km/h). The hot version is rated at 602-hp in America, 9 less than in Europe, with the 413 lb-ft (559 Nm) of torque also being down. Still, it's enough to shave two-tenths of a second off the sprint time.
2020 Audi R8 Audi R8 Audi R8 Performance 2019 New York Auto Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 