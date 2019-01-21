2020 Audi A6 Allroad Spied in Scandinavia, Is the Anti-SUV

SUV

It's probably going to be the only way Americans can buy an A6 Avant - with a body kit and raised suspension. This formula isn't as commonly used as it used to be, but Volvo still makes the V90 Cross Country, and Mercedes offers the All-Track version of the E-Class to its European buyers.Back in 1998, when the C5 came out, Audi sold 128,500 units of the A6. Ten years later, it was even higher, but mid-size luxury sedans and wagons aren't that popular as they used to be, and 2018 is one of the worst years since the subprime crisis.We don't have precise numbers for the A6 Allroad since it's intertwined within the rest of the A6 range, but it's probably going to be outsold by the e-trononce that arrives. But just like Volvo, Audi doesn't want to sell out to the SUV crowd.The brand with four rings built its reputation on the streamlined, well-engineered sedan, so it's not surprising that even a soft-roader like the Allroad looks sporty and sleek. Most of these are going to be ordered with air suspension so that you could bump the height up a little bit. But it's still as menacing and sporty as David Hasselhoff's KITT.All the engines for this wagon are going to be of the mild-hybrid variety. Both the 231 and 286versions of the 3.0are a good match, but Audi may also choose to offer the 204 HP 2-liter despite the two tons of weight it will have to push around.TFSI versions should include a 340 HP 3.0 TFSI and maybe even a hybrid 2-liter that Audi is working on. Expect the new A6 Allroad at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.