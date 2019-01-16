Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

4 Carlos Ghosn Had Nissan Pay for Houses, Vacations and Donations

3 2019 Renault Kadjar Facelift Detailed in New Photos and Videos

2 Carlos Ghosn Faces New Charges, More Jail Time

1 2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy on Sale in the UK for £31,810

More on this:

2019 Renault Clio V Features Megane-influenced Design

What you’re looking at isn’t the all-new Clio, but a 1:43 scale model of the subcompact hatchback. Pictured in blue and with the RS Line (a.k.a. GT Line) exterior package, the Clio V further boasts plenty of Megane styling. 22 photos



Air vents on the front fender panels are a nod to the Clio III RS, the one with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that relies on natural aspiration and a good ol’ manual transmission. As far as the



The fifth generation of the Clio transitions to an all-new vehicle architecture. Developed by Nissan and Renault, the CMF-B will be shared with the likes of the Captur, Nissan Juke, Dacia Sandero and Logan, and a handful of Mitsubishi models. The Common Module Family was introduced in 2013 with the Nissan Qashqai (a.k.a. Rogue Sport) and X-Trail (Rogue), with both models using the CMF-C/D.



Early test drives of the Clio V revealed that Renault would add the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo to the engine range as the next best thing after the 0.9 TCe. The 1.2 TCe and 1.5 dCi are also confirmed, and if you were wondering, the five-speed manual is the same as before but with a different linkage and modified gear ratios.



Customers should also look forward to a faster rack and electric power assistance for the steering system, 30-millimeter wider tracks, R-Link touchscreen infotainment, and no button to disable the electronic stability program. On that note, the Clio should go on sale no later than the third quarter of the year if Renault takes the veil off at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.



Uploaded by svetauticek.cz then taken down, the scale model’s page doesn’t offer information in regard to the real deal, save for the exterior design. Full-LED headlights and most likely taillights as well, four lug nuts, door handles for the rear doors integrated into the C-pillars, and black-painted trim pieces are also in plain view.Air vents on the front fender panels are a nod to the Clio III RS, the one with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that relies on natural aspiration and a good ol’ manual transmission. As far as the Clio V RS is concerned, chances are Renault Sport will treat us to a three-pedal setup as well as a dual-clutch transmission.The fifth generation of the Clio transitions to an all-new vehicle architecture. Developed by Nissan and Renault, the CMF-B will be shared with the likes of the Captur, Nissan Juke, Dacia Sandero and Logan, and a handful of Mitsubishi models. The Common Module Family was introduced in 2013 with the Nissan Qashqai (a.k.a. Rogue Sport) and X-Trail (Rogue), with both models using the CMF-C/D.Early test drives of the Clio V revealed that Renault would add the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo to the engine range as the next best thing after the 0.9 TCe. The 1.2 TCe and 1.5 dCi are also confirmed, and if you were wondering, the five-speed manual is the same as before but with a different linkage and modified gear ratios. Hybrid assistance could also make the cut.Customers should also look forward to a faster rack and electric power assistance for the steering system, 30-millimeter wider tracks, R-Link touchscreen infotainment, and no button to disable the electronic stability program. On that note, the Clio should go on sale no later than the third quarter of the year if Renault takes the veil off at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.