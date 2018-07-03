autoevolution
 

2019 Renault Clio Spied in Southern Europe

3 Jul 2018
by
The Clio 4 has been a hugely successful model for Renault, becoming the second most popular car in Europe last year. However, an all-new generation is just around the corner, and it promises to be even better?
Don't like small engines? Neither do we, and Renault could replace the dreaded 0.9 TCe with a new 3-cylinder turbo of the 1-liter variety, which will offer up to 110 HP and might finally be available with a DSG-rivalling twin-clutch gearbox.

Also, the Clio GT will feel more special than ever, thanks to the 1.3-liter turbo developed with Daimler. So far, Renault has only taken it to 140 HP, but the A-Class version packs a more impressive 163 HP. Best of all, every gasoline motor should have a particle filter for guilt-free motoring.

The only kind of diesel engine will be the 1.5-liter, which will be available with 95 or 115 HP.  A mild-hybrid 1.5 dCi will get the Eco2 badge, but a plug-in is also rumored for 2020. As for the Clio RS, rumor has it that the hot hatch will pack 220 or 225 HP right out of the box and might even be fitted with a de-tuned version of the Megane's 1.8-liter. It sounds like a big engine, but you have to remember this car is over 4 meters long, and the Polo GTI also upsized to a 2-liter recently.

The Clio 5 prototype continues to appear bigger than before, but also more mature. We see some really sporty touches on this prototype, such as narrow LED headlights and aggressive spoilers.

Look carefully and you might notice how the new Clio appears to have double concave surfaces on the roof. Just like the VW Polo, this car is going to be a great alternative to the bigger Megane hatchback. And if that's not enough, a wagon version should be available within a year.
