2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star Updated for Texas Buyers

The 2019 updated version of the Ram 1500
Lone Star has been introduced at the Dallas Auto Show on Wednesday, bringing with it both new equipment and a completely redesigned interior.
For 2019, Ram 1500 buyers will get as standard adornments like chrome door handle centers, 18-inch aluminum wheels and bright front and rear bumpers. Additionally, Texans can opt for monochromatic Sport or Black appearance packages.
The exterior options are however dwarfed by the changes made inside by Ram. At least, that is what Ram says, but it provided no details other than the fact that the interior boasts “all-new features, technology, and premium materials.
But, after all, interior and exterior design are not exactly what Texans pay for in a 1500 Lone Star. They actually pay for the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, an engine which, starting later this year, will be joined by a 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar with eTorque.
Also very sought after in Texas are the option packages that make the Lone Star one of the preferred workhorses of the state. For 2019, those packages include Bed Utility, 4x4 Off-road, Protection, Trailer Tow Mirrors and Brake, Max Towing Package and Premium Lighting.
Personalization options on the table this year also bring Active Level Air Suspension, electric-locking rear axle, Blind-spot Monitoring and 20-inch aluminum wheels.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star will be offered with a choice of 4x2 and 4x4, Crew and Quad Cab configurations, and 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) or 6 ft.-4 in. bed lengths. The model is to start selling in the first quarter of the year. Pricing has not yet been announced.