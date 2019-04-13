2019 Nissan X-Trail Gets 1.7-Liter Diesel With 150 HP, 1.3 Turbo With 160 HP

SUV

If you want a crossover equivalent, both new powertrains are shared with the Renault Kadjar, though they are available on other models too. The 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol is already available on the smaller Qashqai since last year. It sounds a little too small for such a big, right?This is the same engine offered to Mercedes, who installed it on all their compacts. For this application, the DIG-T (that's what Nissan calls a gasoline engine with turbocharging and direct injection) makes 160and 270 Nm of torque. It's available exclusively with a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox sending power to the front.This 5 or 7-seat crossover is said to reach 100 km/h in 11.5 seconds, complies with Euro 6d-Temp and emits between 145 and 154 grams of CO2, depending on various factors. Weighing about 1.6 tons, it's said to average between 6.3 and 6.8 l/100km on the combined cycle.“The Nissan X-Trail is now better than ever thanks to a completely new range of powertrains. No matter what your adventure is, there’s an X-Trail for you,” stated Nissan Europe exec, Jean-Philippe Roux.Another engine that's new for 2019 is the X-Trail 1.7 dCi. It's available on more trim levels and with either 2WD or, offering aor a 6-speed manual as a gearbox. Depending on the configuration, this 150 HP, 340 Nm diesel can get you to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. Emissions range between 137-143 g/km of CO2 for 2WD and 151-154 g/km with 4WD. Obviously, it's going to be more frugal as well. Nissan UK has already announced you can expect between 41.5 and 43.5 mpg, equivalent to 6.5 to 6.8 l/100km. Prices there start from £25,795 for the 1.7 dCi manual.