2019 Nissan X-Trail Gets 1.7-Liter Diesel With 150 HP, 1.3 Turbo With 160 HP

Nissan may have pulled the X-Trail from its UK factory, but the model is still doing relatively well in Europe. Thus, new engines have been added, ones which we know from their partners at Renault.
If you want a crossover equivalent, both new powertrains are shared with the Renault Kadjar, though they are available on other models too. The 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol is already available on the smaller Qashqai since last year. It sounds a little too small for such a big SUV, right?
This is the same engine offered to Mercedes, who installed it on all their compacts. For this application, the DIG-T (that's what Nissan calls a gasoline engine with turbocharging and direct injection) makes 160 HP and 270 Nm of torque. It's available exclusively with a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox sending power to the front.
This 5 or 7-seat crossover is said to reach 100 km/h in 11.5 seconds, complies with Euro 6d-Temp and emits between 145 and 154 grams of CO2, depending on various factors. Weighing about 1.6 tons, it's said to average between 6.3 and 6.8 l/100km on the combined cycle.
“The Nissan X-Trail is now better than ever thanks to a completely new range of powertrains. No matter what your adventure is, there’s an X-Trail for you,” stated Nissan Europe exec, Jean-Philippe Roux.
Another engine that's new for 2019 is the X-Trail 1.7 dCi. It's available on more trim levels and with either 2WD or 4WD, offering a CVT or a 6-speed manual as a gearbox. Depending on the configuration, this 150 HP, 340 Nm diesel can get you to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. Emissions range between 137-143 g/km of CO2 for 2WD and 151-154 g/km with 4WD. Obviously, it's going to be more frugal as well. Nissan UK has already announced you can expect between 41.5 and 43.5 mpg, equivalent to 6.5 to 6.8 l/100km. Prices there start from £25,795 for the 1.7 dCi manual.
