2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe And S-Class Cabriolet To Debut At IAA 2017

Scheduled to begin on September 14 and end on September 24, the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is the place where Mercedes-Benz decided to reveal the facelifted S-Class Coupe and its soft-top counterpart. Following in the footsteps of the mid-cycle refresh of the W222 S-Class sedan, the more elegant models will be offered with lots of visual and tech updates.
Internally referred to as the C217 and A217, both the Coupe and Cabriolet boast self-assured looks and exclusive appointments the likes of the BMW 6 Series can only dream of. The two full-sized luxobarges, however, are getting on a bit. From a design standpoint, the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet will borrow many aesthetic details from the overhauled W222 and a front fascia remotely remotely inspired from the Mercedes-Maybach S650.

As far as the cabin is concerned, here you can expect the three-pointed star to keep things fresh with two high-resolution displays, each boasting a diagonal of 12.3 inches. Although not the driver’s car the BMW 6er is, the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet will gain a redesigned steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. The latest version of Liguatronic voice control, which now understands 450 voice commands, is on the menu as well.

Under the hood, perhaps the biggest change will be the introduction of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s also available on the Mercedes-Benz S560. With 469 PS and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), the eight-cylinder bruiser will be offered as the superior choice to the automaker’s next-generation of 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged gasoline and diesel plants.

The S63 and S65 will live on, but the AMG-ified berserkers are likely to be revealed at a later date. According to reports in the German media, the venue where Mercedes-AMG intends to take the wraps off is the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which is planned to open its doors to the public in October.

The mid-cycle revision will also see a boost in safety technology, including the latest version of Intelligent Drive. Think Active Steer Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, and Remote Parking Assist, just to name a few of the functions that are in the offing.
