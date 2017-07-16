2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe And S-Class Cabriolet To Debut At IAA 2017

Internally referred to as the C217
and A217
, both the Coupe and Cabriolet boast self-assured looks and exclusive appointments the likes of the BMW 6 Series can only dream of. The two full-sized luxobarges, however, are getting on a bit. From a design standpoint, the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet will borrow many aesthetic details from the overhauled W222 and a front fascia remotely remotely inspired from the Mercedes-Maybach S650.
As far as the cabin is concerned, here you can expect the three-pointed star to keep things fresh with two high-resolution displays, each boasting a diagonal of 12.3 inches. Although not the driver’s car the BMW 6er is, the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet will gain a redesigned steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. The latest version of Liguatronic voice control
, which now understands 450 voice commands, is on the menu as well.
Under the hood, perhaps the biggest change will be the introduction of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s also available on the Mercedes-Benz S560. With 469 PS and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), the eight-cylinder bruiser will be offered as the superior choice to the automaker’s next-generation of 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged gasoline and diesel plants
.
The S63 and S65 will live on, but the AMG
-ified berserkers are likely to be revealed at a later date. According to reports in the German media, the venue where Mercedes-AMG intends to take the wraps off is the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
, which is planned to open its doors to the public in October.
The mid-cycle revision will also see a boost in safety technology, including the latest version of Intelligent Drive. Think Active Steer Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, and Remote Parking Assist, just to name a few of the functions that are in the offing.