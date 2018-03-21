2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, Cabrio Go Official with More Powerful Engines

4MATIC

For these two models the Germans will offer new four-cylinder engines, including one with EQ Boost. The two-door variants of the new C-Class will be the C200, C200, C220 d andC 43 4MATIC, the last version being the only one to use a V6 engine.The C200, both cabrio and coupe versions, will use the EQ Boost mild-hybrid, a system that paired with a 48-volt on-board network to further reduce fuel consumption. While the turbocharger is building up its full charge pressure, EQ Boost delivers an extra 14 horsepower to the 184 engine. Kinetic energy recovery is also featured in the model.The single diesel engine to be offered in the range, the C 220 d, is smaller in displacement than its predecessor, but offers 24 horsepower more, for a total of 194 hp. Mercedes-Benz promises, in light of the recent events in Germany, a very effective exhaust gas after treatment.The most powerful of the carbio and coupe range will be the AMG C 43, fitted with a 3.0-liter V6 engine delivering 390 hp, 23 hp more than the version it replaces. According to the carmaker, the C43 coupe accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds, while the cabrio in 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited for both versions to 250 km/h (155 mph).Some of the new C-Class models, including the Mercedes-AMG C43 will be offered with the 4MATIC permanent all-wheel-drive.Visually, the new C-Class sports changes to the design of the headlamps and tail lights, the bumper, the radiator grille and side skirts.Both version will become available in July with the above-mentioned engines, with more additions to follow down the line.Full details on the new C-Class coupe and cabrio are listed in the document attached below.