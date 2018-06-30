autoevolution
 

2019 Bentley Continental GT Is Full of Quirks and Chuckles, Says UK Review

30 Jun 2018
by
We have already seen test drives of the all-new Continental GT, but they were from an officially organized launch event, so a coating of sugar was applied. This one is the first real review of the Conti coupe, and it's like watching a British version of a Doug DeMuro review.
The Continental GT with a W12 engine is expensive. No doubt about it, especially when the launch edition and other goodies add about 35% over the base price. Still, it's filled with niggling flaws and quirks we didn't know about.

For example, Mat Watson from Carwow points out how Bentley made new graphics for the Audi-sourced screen, making the infotainment and digital dashboard slightly worse. Also, the car doesn't come with Android Auto for some reason. Don't like that? Well, the display is placed on a rotating triangular prism, allow you to replace it with some analog dials or... nothing at all.

He also points out how the hand-made stitching on the top of the door doesn't line up correctly and draws attention to cheap plastic being used for the lower front grille. Meanwhile, the parking sensors on the front bumper look like they're tacked on. And for such a long car, the trunk isn't convenient, which is why the ugly Bentayga could be considered the better Bentley.

By no means are we saying that the Continental GT is a bad car. Maybe we're just making fun of something we can never afford. Look past the imperfections, and you'll find the most competent air-ride chassis the company has ever built, along with a monster 6-liter twin-turbo W12 engine that's even faster than officially claimed. And with the biggest steel brakes ever fitted to a car, it stops shockingly well too. Did we mention it does 22 mpg combined in the real world?

