2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR Is Manthey Racing's New Sexy Track Toy

With the Essen Motor Show having kicked off over the weekend, there's one contraption that has caught our eye in particular. We're talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR.

8 photos



With Porsche having introduced the new GT3 Cup this year (the street-legal



The first thing that strikes you is the modded aero package. This involves plenty of elements made from carbon fiber, such as the front apron, the frunk, the fenders, side skirts, engine cover and rear wing.



As far as the motivation is concerned, the 4.0-liter flat-six heart of the Neunelfer delivers 485 ponies.



There's also a list of optional extras, which includes goodies such as air conditioning - keep in mind the machine is destined for endurance racing.



You can check out the naturally aspirated sprinter in the images above, but we have to warn you - some of us here in the office have spent quite a lot of time drooling over the sexy aero-dictated appearance of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR, so the pics might not help with your Monday productivity.



Following a car that as special as the GT3 Cup, the newcomer has big shoes to fill. So we can't wait to check out the newcomer doing its thing on the track next year.



Keep in mind that Manthey also likes to come up with custom setups for road-going Porsches. As for the results, The two letters at the end of the rear-engined machine's designation signify the fact that the racecar has been developed by Manthey Racing , a racing crew whose majority stake is held by the Zuffenhausen automaker.With Porsche having introduced the new GT3 Cup this year (the street-legal 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 's 4.0-liter flat-six is based on that of the racecar), it was only natural for Manthey to come up with the spicier version of the velocity tool.The first thing that strikes you is the modded aero package. This involves plenty of elements made from carbon fiber, such as the front apron, the frunk, the fenders, side skirts, engine cover and rear wing.As far as the motivation is concerned, the 4.0-liter flat-six heart of the Neunelfer delivers 485 ponies.There's also a list of optional extras, which includes goodies such as air conditioning - keep in mind the machine is destined for endurance racing.You can check out the naturally aspirated sprinter in the images above, but we have to warn you - some of us here in the office have spent quite a lot of time drooling over the sexy aero-dictated appearance of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR, so the pics might not help with your Monday productivity.Following a car that as special as the GT3 Cup, the newcomer has big shoes to fill. So we can't wait to check out the newcomer doing its thing on the track next year.Keep in mind that Manthey also likes to come up with custom setups for road-going Porsches. As for the results, shaving a full ten seconds off the 991.1 GT3 RS' Nurburgring lap time is an example as good as any.