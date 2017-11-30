autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 R on Black BBS Wheels Will Offend Purists

Given the ever-increasing rate at which the automotive realm evolves, those who identify with the purist camp have a more and more difficult time these days. However, it could be difficult to hold anything against a purist complaining about the aftermarket touch on the Porsche 911 R we're here to show you.
We'll start by mentioning that this example of the R has been gifted with a set of custom wheels supplied by BBS. We're looking at a multi-spoke design, with the slim spokes of the wheels allowing us to get a good look at the yellow calipers of the Neunelfer, which signal the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

As for the reasons that would justify a purist's complains, the first would have to do with the sheer idea of altering the factory mix - Zuffenahusen only brought 991 examples of the 2017 911 R to the world, so we're talking about a highly collectible machine.

Of course, one could always argue that such an aftermarket setup only helps preserve the factory wheels of the Porscha and the the coupe could get its OEM rims back in a matter of minutes.

However, while the design mix involving the factory styling cues of the 911 R and the custom wheels is a subjective matter, we can't help but think that the styling of the wheels doesn't fall in line with the retro-inspired aura of the rear-engined machine.

Going past the wheels, we'll mention a few of the options present on this 911. We're talking about the Xenon headlights, green and black sticker package and the carbon mirror caps of the Porsche.

As for the cabin, these images only allow us to check out the full bucket seats of the 911 R, which are shared with the 918 Spyder. And while these are not the best option for daily driving, they certainly help the car draw even more attention.


 

